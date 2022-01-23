2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mother-daughter duo provide warmth, food to Cleveland’s homeless during extreme cold

By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One local woman is bringing people together to feed those without a home as temperatures remain below freezing in Northeast Ohio.

Denise Crisp said her workplace C.H.E.E.R.S. Restaurant & Lounge partnered with her daughter’s catering company to feed residents on Saturday morning at Cleveland-area homeless shelters.

“People are out here in need so you know beg you, if there’s anything you can give, even if it’s small,” said Crisp.

Crisp, her daughter Candice Johnson, and several others stopped at several locations across the city to hand out soups, sandwiches, coats, gloves and other winter items.

Crisp said Johnson started her business during COVID-19 and it wouldn’t have survived without community support.

Handing out the homemade goods is their way of giving back, uniting to support those in need during extreme weather conditions.

“Thankful and just really appreciative. We haven’t had to worry about where our next meal is coming from,” said Johnson.

Next week, they plan to deliver meals and warm clothing to a local women’s shelter.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

