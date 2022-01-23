2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio parking bans, road advisories: Snow impacts travel throughout our area (list)

(Pablo)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers may face snowy conditions during their travels on Sunday in Northeast Ohio.

Some local cities have already issued parking bans and road advisories, with more snow expected to fall all day.

Winter weather advisory in effect for Northeast and Central Ohio through Sunday

Remember: Clear your windows, headlights and tail lights of snow before heading on the road. Always adjust your speed for conditions. Leave home early in case of traffic issues.

Here’s a list of active parking bans and road advisories in our area. The list will be updated.

PARKING BANS

  • Elyria: Snow parking ban begins 4 p.m. Sunday and ends 6 a.m. Tuesday

ROAD ADVISORIES

  • Erie County: Level 1 Winter Weather Road Condition Advisory issued by sheriff’s office
  • Sandusky County: Level 1 Snow Emergency issued by sheriff’s office

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

