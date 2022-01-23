Northeast Ohio parking bans, road advisories: Snow impacts travel throughout our area (list)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers may face snowy conditions during their travels on Sunday in Northeast Ohio.

Some local cities have already issued parking bans and road advisories, with more snow expected to fall all day.

Remember: Clear your windows, headlights and tail lights of snow before heading on the road. Always adjust your speed for conditions. Leave home early in case of traffic issues.

Here’s a list of active parking bans and road advisories in our area. The list will be updated.

PARKING BANS

Elyria: Snow parking ban begins 4 p.m. Sunday and ends 6 a.m. Tuesday

ROAD ADVISORIES

Erie County: Level 1 Winter Weather Road Condition Advisory issued by sheriff’s office

Sandusky County: Level 1 Snow Emergency issued by sheriff’s office

