2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

16-year-old missing girl believed to be in Akron, police say

Angel Grose-Bloir
Angel Grose-Bloir(Source: U.S. Marshals Service)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who is missing from Perry.

Angel Grose-Bloir left home Jan. 15 and has not returned, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals.

Police said officers are concerned for Grose-Bloir’s safety as she has a history of running away.

Grose-Bloir, considered missing and endangered, is believed to be in Akron, according to the release.

She stands 5′02″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair and blue eyes.

Call the U.S. Marshals at 1-866-492-6833 if you see Angel Grose-Bloir or know her location.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
Tamara McLoyd
Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer

Latest News

Baby Gorilla with Freddy at the PCA building at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on October 27,...
Help name 1st baby gorilla born at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
Denise Crisp and other volunteers give out homemade soup and sandwiches to hungry and homeless...
Mother-daughter duo provide warmth, food to Cleveland’s homeless during extreme cold
Martin A. Malone
Cleveland police search for man missing since 2019
House fire in Elyria potentially sparked by space heater, fire department says
House fire in Elyria potentially sparked by space heater, fire department says