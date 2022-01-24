16-year-old missing girl believed to be in Akron, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who is missing from Perry.

Angel Grose-Bloir left home Jan. 15 and has not returned, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals.

Police said officers are concerned for Grose-Bloir’s safety as she has a history of running away.

Grose-Bloir, considered missing and endangered, is believed to be in Akron, according to the release.

She stands 5′02″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair and blue eyes.

Call the U.S. Marshals at 1-866-492-6833 if you see Angel Grose-Bloir or know her location.

