2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

2-year-old boy injured in shooting in Summit County

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said detectives launched an investigation Friday afternoon after learning a 2-year-old boy was injured in a shooting.

According to a department news release, the toddler was shot in the abdomen and is receiving treatment at Akron Children’s Hospital.

His condition is stable, police said.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. at a home in the 500 block of Koerber Avenue.

Detectives recovered a handgun at the home and believe the shooting was unintentional, according to the release.

Police said four other children, all unharmed, were found at the house.

Those children were turned over to Summit County Children’s Services, according to the release.

Akron police will continue investigating as the exact circumstances of the shooting remain unknown.

Call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip with tips.

You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

Text a tip at 274637.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
Tamara McLoyd
Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer

Latest News

65-year-old man dies week after shooting in Cleveland’s Union-Miles neighborhood
Baby Gorilla with Freddy at the PCA building at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on October 27,...
Help name 1st baby gorilla born at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
Dominion Energy technicians have been working around the clock to restore natural gas service...
Crews working to restore natural gas service to downtown Akron
FirstEnergy crews are working to restore power to a section of downtown Akron by Monday morning.
Underground vault fire cut power to downtown Akron Sunday morning