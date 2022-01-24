2-year-old boy injured in shooting in Summit County

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said detectives launched an investigation Friday afternoon after learning a 2-year-old boy was injured in a shooting.

According to a department news release, the toddler was shot in the abdomen and is receiving treatment at Akron Children’s Hospital.

His condition is stable, police said.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. at a home in the 500 block of Koerber Avenue.

Detectives recovered a handgun at the home and believe the shooting was unintentional, according to the release.

Police said four other children, all unharmed, were found at the house.

Those children were turned over to Summit County Children’s Services, according to the release.

Akron police will continue investigating as the exact circumstances of the shooting remain unknown.

Call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip with tips.

You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

Text a tip at 274637.

