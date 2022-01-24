$550,000 in state funding coming to Cuyahoga County for police body cameras

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - In a bid to continue the usage of body cameras, Governor Mike DeWine announced $4.7 million in grant funding to 109 local law enforcement agencies. The money is to be used for expenses in launching and maintaining body-worn cameras.

Of the 109 local law enforcement agencies receiving grants, 49 will use funding for new body camera programs and the other 60 will use the money to boost their existing programs. The state expects 1,700 body cameras to be purchased in addition to computer equipment, software, video storage and more.

Cuyahoga County will be receiving the second most funding from this with $548,269.90 coming from the state to 12 different agencies. Franklin County is receiving the most funding with $554,219.64.

