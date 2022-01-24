2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

$550,000 in state funding coming to Cuyahoga County for police body cameras

The State is sending $4.7 million to local law enforcement agencies.
Body cameras.
Body cameras.(KBJR)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - In a bid to continue the usage of body cameras, Governor Mike DeWine announced $4.7 million in grant funding to 109 local law enforcement agencies. The money is to be used for expenses in launching and maintaining body-worn cameras.

Of the 109 local law enforcement agencies receiving grants, 49 will use funding for new body camera programs and the other 60 will use the money to boost their existing programs. The state expects 1,700 body cameras to be purchased in addition to computer equipment, software, video storage and more.

Cuyahoga County will be receiving the second most funding from this with $548,269.90 coming from the state to 12 different agencies. Franklin County is receiving the most funding with $554,219.64.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
Tamara McLoyd
Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer

Latest News

Canton extends warming centers through Jan. 31 due to extreme cold
Children receive educational help through non profit
Esperanza brings hope to community through education
The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center helps victims of rape and abuse get the services they need.
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center launches app to help prevent sex trafficking and sexual abuse
Esperanza brings hope to community through education
Esperanza brings hope to community through education