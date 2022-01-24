65-year-old man dies week after shooting in Cleveland’s Union-Miles neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting in the Union-Miles neighborhood has now become a homicide investigation after the victim died from his injuries a week later.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 65-year-old Marcus English.

Cleveland Municipal Court records show 48-year-old Richard Henderson was already charged with felonious assault in the shooting of English.

19 News reached out to the court to see if Henderson is facing any new charges.

A Cleveland Police report stated a witness told officers that Henderson shot English following a dispute about his car on Jan. 15.

English was taken from the roadway on East 93rd Street and Miles Park Avenue to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was treated until he died on Jan. 22, according to the medical center.

