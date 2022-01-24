‘Armed and dangerous’ man is wanted fugitive for shooting ex-girlfriend, killing her friend in Bedford Heights

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The search continues for an “armed and dangerous” man wanted for shooting his ex-girlfriend and killing her friend, Bedford Heights Police confirmed.

BHPD identified the shooter as 33-year-old Bernard Walter Lewis Lonnie Sparks, who is 5′6″ tall, 155 pounds, and is considered armed and dangerous.

His last known address is on Cleveland’s East Side and the eastern Cleveland suburbs, the US Marshals said.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of Sparks, who is also wanted by the United States Marshals Service for this murder and felonious assault.

Chief Michael Marotta said BHPD got a 911 call from a 32-year-old Bear Creek Apartment resident reporting her ex-boyfriend shot her male friend.

The Bedford Heights Fire Department arrived on scene and found one male shot and that the reporting woman had also been shot, according to Marotta.

Emergency medical personnel immediately took both victims to the nearest trauma center, Marotta said.

Marotta confirmed the male victim was pronounced dead by hospital staff a short time later.

The US Marshals identified the victim as 25-year-old Zahir Montez Garrett.

The woman was treated for her injuries, according to Marotta.

Sparks left the scene in a car that police found later abandoned, but he is still on the loose, Marotta said.

Call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) with any information on this ongoing investigation or click here to send your tips online.

