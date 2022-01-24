Canton extends warming centers through Jan. 31 due to extreme cold

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Canton is teaming up with Refuge of Hope to offer warming centers for those in need Jan. 24-31.

SARTA will offer transportation and the American Red Cross will provide cots and blankets, according to the city of Canton.

COVID-19 precautions must be taken, including mask-wearing, social distancing, and hand sanitizing.

The city of Canton said Police and Fire will help run the locations and check on citizens who are outside in the cold weather.

Citizens who need help may call 911, Canton officials said.

Here are the warming centers available to Canton residents:

Edward “Peel” Coleman Community Center at 1400 Sherrick Rd. SE

Guests must enter through the west door of the center formerly known as the South East Community Center.

Masks are required and available on-site if needed.

Cots and blankets will be available.

Hours of operation:

Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. through Jan. 25 at 8 a.m.

Jan. 25 at 6 p.m through Jan. 26 at 8 a.m.

Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. through Jan. 27 at 8 a.m

Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. through Jan. 28 at 8 a.m.

Jan. 28 from 6 p.m. through Jan. 29 at 8 a.m.

Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. through Jan. 30 at 8 a.m.

Jan. 30 from 6 p.m. through Jan. 31 at 8 a.m.

Refuge of Hope at 715 Second St. NE

Guests must enter through door #3.

Masks are required and available on-site if needed.

Hot beverages and food will be available.

Hours of operation:

Jan. 24–28 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (No overnight stay.)

Jan. 29 from 9 a.m. to noon (No overnight stay.)

Salvation Army at 420 Market Ave. South

Masks are required and temperatures will be taken.

A light breakfast will be available from 9-10 a.m. and lunch will be available from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 pm.

Hours of operation:

Jan. 25 – Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (No overnight stay.)

Those who need transportation to a warming center can access SARTA from any regular stop to the Cornerstone Transit Center on Chery Avenue SE.

Once you reach the Cornerstone Transit center, use route #110 to get to the Coleman Community Center.

Tell the bus driver know you are going to the warming center and there will be no fee.

Free return transportation will be available from the Coleman Community Center to Cornerstone Transit Center on Cherry Ave SE by utilizing route #110.

Call 330-649-5800 if you need transportation assistance when SARTA is unavailable.

