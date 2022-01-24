Clark-Fulton residents frustrated with the City over plowing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Snow packs the area on Storer Avenue, just off Fulton Road on Cleveland’s west side and resident Rich Sampson said it’s been that way since Monday.

“I saw the street and I just parked over there to come down here and see what was what and there were at least 3 or 4 cars stuck and I went back to work and stayed all night,” said Sampson.

Since then, he told 19 News, he’s been calling the city of Cleveland daily to come and plow the road.

“I came back Tuesday, and all you had was one lane nothing plowed, and it wasn’t until Wednesday that they just plowed her side where you don’t park,” he said. “This is a continual behavior of this department. Every winter, we go through the same thing and they don’t bother to plow this and when they do, it’s a little bit too late.”

With more snow on the way, he and other residents here on Storer are worried that they’ll be stuck, again. So Sunday morning they were out and about, trying to get ahead of this, as best they can.

Sampson said he’s had enough.

“As far as excuses go, we don’t have enough vehicles, or we don’t have enough drivers or civic or whatever, that’s irrelevant. What’s important is the safety of each individual on this street or other streets first and foremost. But mostly importantly, if emergency vehicles need to get by, they can’t,” he said.

Sampson said if things don’t improve on his street, he’ll end up spending the night at his workplace once again, but he’s hoping it doesn’t come to that.

