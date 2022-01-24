Cleveland Rape Crisis Center launches app to help prevent sex trafficking and sexual abuse

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -There’s a new app for your phone designed to help prevent sexual violence and human trafficking.

Cleveland Rape Crisis Center leaders say this app could help save a life.

They call it the “Cleveland Rape Crisis Center” app, and it’s already available for download.

“The app came to fruition because we know that teens are online, they’re on their smart devices, they’re on their iPads their tablets, and this was really a way for us to close the gap,” said Donisha Greene

Greene is Director of community engagement and says that in 2019, they reached more than 7,000 children through their in-person prevention programming so they knew there was an opportunity to leverage the technology.

According to the center for prevention of abuse, 1 in 4 victims of human trafficking are children, and research indicates that 1 in 4 girls will experience unwanted sexual contact before the age of 18.

The app is free and will be another resource.

“Because folks are always on their phone, it might be more accessible for resources and services. The app is not just for young people; it’s also meant to engage adults and parents and professionals, sometimes they just need quick and easy information,” said Greene.

Leaders tell 19 News it will be updated regularly with fresh content.

“We know that this is a way to help folks and make that very critical connection when you’re at your most vulnerable with your family or friends.,” said Greene.

Click here for instructions on how to download the app.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.