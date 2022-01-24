Dominion Energy begins restoring natural gas service in downtown Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Dominion Energy crews have restored service to some customers impacted by the natural gas outage in downtown Akron.

Dominion Energy said other customers could be without service until Tuesday or Wednesday as winter weather has complicated restoration efforts.

Service was restored to about 25 customers on Sunday evening, according to Dominion Energy.

The 19 First Storm Team reports that Akron temperatures are around 23 degrees with a 10 degree wind chill as of 3 p.m. Monday.

Several warming centers are open in Akron due to the extreme conditions.

Dominion Energy is also offering shelter for those impacted by the outage. Call 1-877-542-2630 if you are in need.

Below is a list of affected areas:

W. Exchange Street from Bell Street to Water Street

W. Cedar Street from Bell Street to W. Bowery Street

W. Bowery Street from W. State Street to W. Exchange Street

Locust Street from W. Cedar Street to W. Exchange Street

Pine Street to W. Cedar Street

A portion of W. Chestnut Street from Pine Street

Wabash Avenue, Bishop Street and Bonnie Brae Avenue between W. Exchange Street and W. Cedar Street

Dominion Energy will contact customers when their service is restored.

Do not attempt to turn on your natural gas meter -- Dominion Energy will send a crew.

