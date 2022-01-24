Elyria police intercept, return $20K after scammer targets elderly resident

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police intercepted and helped return $20,000 to an elderly resident who was targeted by a scammer.

According to a news release, the resident told police that notifications warning of “viruses” and “Trojan Spyware” urged him to contact “Microsoft” at a listed number.

When they called “Microsoft,” they were told to send $20,000 to an address outside of Ohio to get rid of the virus, police said.

The resident sent the money through a local carrier service, according to the release, but later became concerned and contacted authorities.

That’s when Elyria police tracked down the package with help from the carrier service.

Elyria police arranged for the safe return of the resident’s money and will continue investigating.

