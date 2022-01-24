2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Elyria police intercept, return $20K after scammer targets elderly resident

Several Elyria Police Department employees, including officers, contract COVID-19
Several Elyria Police Department employees, including officers, contract COVID-19
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police intercepted and helped return $20,000 to an elderly resident who was targeted by a scammer.

According to a news release, the resident told police that notifications warning of “viruses” and “Trojan Spyware” urged him to contact “Microsoft” at a listed number.

When they called “Microsoft,” they were told to send $20,000 to an address outside of Ohio to get rid of the virus, police said.

The resident sent the money through a local carrier service, according to the release, but later became concerned and contacted authorities.

That’s when Elyria police tracked down the package with help from the carrier service.

Elyria police arranged for the safe return of the resident’s money and will continue investigating.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
Tamara McLoyd
Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer

Latest News

Dominion Energy begins restoring natural gas service in downtown Akron
Dominion Energy begins restoring natural gas service in downtown Akron
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 9,774 new COVID-19 cases
19 News PM livestreaming events Elemental 1
Bernard Walter Lewis Lonnie Sparks
‘Armed and dangerous’ man is wanted fugitive for shooting ex-girlfriend, killing her friend in Bedford Heights