2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Esperanza brings hope to community through education

By Aria Janel
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Victor Ruiz is the executive director for Esperanza. It’s a nonprofit organization on the west side of Cleveland. The word esperanza means hope.

“Growing up as a poor son of a single mother, the only thing we had was hope, esperanza,” said Ruiz.

The organization’s mission is to promote hope through education, helping families in the Latino community thrive.

“The community realized it wasn’t enough to just promote post-secondary that they really had to do hands-on programming,” said Ruiz.

Esperanza has classes for teaching English as a second language; they have a mentorship program, they hand out scholarships. They also put on programs to help students graduate high school and push them toward college and higher learning.

“Early in my college career, I got matched with a mentor through the mentorship program,” said Ricky Gilmore-Vega. “My mentor did an amazing job helping me navigate through college and also the law school admissions process. “

The resources at Esperanza can also be utilized by parents and other family members in the community.

“Hopefully, a lot of parents will see the opportunities they have and pursue some sort of post-secondary education,” said Ruiz.

“When I see families here with their kids, and they come here and are like we need help, there’s never a closed-door,” said Nashalié Diaz. “And if it’s not, we try to open it for them and to see that it means hope, its esperanza. "

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
Tamara McLoyd
Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer

Latest News

Canton extends warming centers through Jan. 31 due to extreme cold
Body cameras.
$550,000 in state funding coming to Cuyahoga County for police body cameras
The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center helps victims of rape and abuse get the services they need.
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center launches app to help prevent sex trafficking and sexual abuse
Esperanza brings hope to community through education
Esperanza brings hope to community through education