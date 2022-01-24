FIRST ALERT DAY: Another round of snow this afternoon that could impact travel

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After an excuse me over a half foot of snow for many yesterday, we have a second clipper system on the way this afternoon. The track of this low pressure will be north of us. We are forecasting a lighter accumulation from this guy. One to three inches of snow area wide this afternoon and into this evening. The timing of the snow, however, could have an impact on the late day rush. High temperatures today in the 25 to 30 degree range. The system will end this evening from west to east. A shot of arctic air builds in behind it. Some lake effect snow develops along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland by morning. Overnight temperatures dip into the teens. A very cold day tomorrow with afternoon temperatures around 20 degrees. It’ll be a mix of sun and clouds. Lake effect snow in the area, especially east of Cleveland. The lake effect snow could have more of a kick Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.