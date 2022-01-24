Help name 1st baby gorilla born at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo wants your help naming the first baby gorilla to ever be born there.

The baby boy was welcomed to the world on Oct. 26, 2021 to parents Nneka and Mokolo, his birth coming about one month premature, according to the zoo.

The zoo has said Nneka did not immediately catch on to her motherly duties, and the troop’s eldest female, Fredrika, stepped up to the plate.

The baby caught pneumonia in Nov. 2021 but has since recovered.

There are three name options for the baby boy:

Bakari, “One who will succeed”

Jabari, “Fearless or brave one”

Kayembe, “Extraordinary”

Participants can cast their votes with a financial contribution, both online and in person at the zoo.

Proceeds will support conservation of Western lowland gorillas, a critically endangered species, according to the zoo.

You can visit the newborn at the Primate, Cat & Aquatics building daily between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Gorillas are an incredible species and the birth of the first gorilla here in Cleveland has been another reminder of why we need to protect them from extinction. Every vote to help name our gorilla will have a direct impact, protecting this iconic and critically endangered species in the wild.

