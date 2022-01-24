2 Strong 4 Bullies
Help name 1st baby gorilla born at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Baby Gorilla with Freddy at the PCA building at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on October 27,...
Baby Gorilla with Freddy at the PCA building at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on October 27, 2021. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 24, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo wants your help naming the first baby gorilla to ever be born there.

The baby boy was welcomed to the world on Oct. 26, 2021 to parents Nneka and Mokolo, his birth coming about one month premature, according to the zoo.

PHOTOS: Baby gorilla born at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo for 1st time in its history

The zoo has said Nneka did not immediately catch on to her motherly duties, and the troop’s eldest female, Fredrika, stepped up to the plate.

The baby caught pneumonia in Nov. 2021 but has since recovered.

There are three name options for the baby boy:

  • Bakari, “One who will succeed”
  • Jabari, “Fearless or brave one”
  • Kayembe, “Extraordinary”

Participants can cast their votes with a financial contribution, both online and in person at the zoo.

Proceeds will support conservation of Western lowland gorillas, a critically endangered species, according to the zoo.

You can visit the newborn at the Primate, Cat & Aquatics building daily between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

