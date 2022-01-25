2 Strong 4 Bullies
12 injured, 40 vehicles struck by debris from snowplow in Erie County

Snowplow file photo
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio Turnpike snowplow truck clearing the inside westbound lane created a disaster zone for those heading east when the ice and debris flew over the median and onto about 40 vehicles, the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission confirmed.

The commission said troopers were sent to the eastbound lanes of the turnpike between SR-4 and US-250 in Erie County at 1:46 p.m. on Jan. 23 for reports of an incident involving a snowplow truck and numerous passenger and commercial vehicles.

Troopers on scene learned the plow truck was in the inside westbound lane when it caused ice and snow debris to be thrown over the concrete median into the eastbound lanes, the commission said.

At least 40 vehicles were struck by the debris and/or crashed as a result, the commission stated.

According to the commission, there were 12 known injuries from the incident and none were life-threatening.

The driver of the plow truck was identified by the commission as a 54-year-old Berea man who was not injured and is cooperating with investigators.

19 News is withholding his name as charges are pending a review of all findings by the Erie County Prosecutor.

The incident remains under investigation by the Milan Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

