17 Ohio Department of Transportation plow trucks have been struck in 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More snow means more plow trucks on the roads to help clear the way for motorists.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said 17 plow trucks have been involved in accidents so far in 2022.

One of the most recent plow truck-involved incidents occurred in Geauga County over the past weekend, ODOT officials shared on Facebook.

“Please give our plows plenty of room to work for your safety and the safety of our drivers.”

A snowplow struck in Geauga County this past weekend marked the 16th time an ODOT plow has been struck this winter, and... Posted by Ohio Department of Transportation District 12 Cleveland on Tuesday, January 25, 2022

