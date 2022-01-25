2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

17 Ohio Department of Transportation plow trucks have been struck in 2022

ODOT plow truck-involved incident
ODOT plow truck-involved incident(Source: ODOT Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More snow means more plow trucks on the roads to help clear the way for motorists.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said 17 plow trucks have been involved in accidents so far in 2022.

One of the most recent plow truck-involved incidents occurred in Geauga County over the past weekend, ODOT officials shared on Facebook.

“Please give our plows plenty of room to work for your safety and the safety of our drivers.”

A snowplow struck in Geauga County this past weekend marked the 16th time an ODOT plow has been struck this winter, and...

Posted by Ohio Department of Transportation District 12 Cleveland on Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
Tamara McLoyd
Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer

Latest News

19 News
Large balloon releases banned in Cleveland under newly-approved council legislation
Portage County guns
5,000 rounds of ammunition, 20 guns seized during execution of federal warrant at Portage County home
Texting and driving is a big concern for state troopers.
Distracted driving is the worst in this Northeast Ohio county
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose
Ohio Secretary of State LaRose tests positive for COVID-19