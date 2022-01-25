2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

5,000 rounds of ammunition, 20 guns seized during execution of federal warrant at Portage County home

Portage County guns
Portage County guns(Source: Portage County Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thousands of rounds of ammunition and more than two dozen firearms were seized during a recent search in Portage County.

The sheriff’s office said deputies assisted Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives members with a federal search warrant on Jan. 21 at a Ravenna Township home.

During the search, approximately 5,000 rounds of ammunition, 20 firearms, and numerous high-capacity magazines were confiscated.

According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, the individual is prohibited from possessing firearms because of previous felony drug trafficking and possession convictions.

Evidence will be presented to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for additional criminal charges, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
Tamara McLoyd
Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer

Latest News

19 News
Large balloon releases banned in Cleveland under newly-approved council legislation
Texting and driving is a big concern for state troopers.
Distracted driving is the worst in this Northeast Ohio county
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose
Ohio Secretary of State LaRose tests positive for COVID-19
Four neighbors at a Cleveland apartment building say they've been without heat for nearly two...
Cleveland apartment building without heat for nearly 2 months as temps drop into single digits