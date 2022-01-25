5,000 rounds of ammunition, 20 guns seized during execution of federal warrant at Portage County home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thousands of rounds of ammunition and more than two dozen firearms were seized during a recent search in Portage County.

The sheriff’s office said deputies assisted Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives members with a federal search warrant on Jan. 21 at a Ravenna Township home.

During the search, approximately 5,000 rounds of ammunition, 20 firearms, and numerous high-capacity magazines were confiscated.

According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, the individual is prohibited from possessing firearms because of previous felony drug trafficking and possession convictions.

Evidence will be presented to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for additional criminal charges, the sheriff’s office said.

