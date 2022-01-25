Cavs star Evan Mobley: “The rookie wall is mental”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cavs rookie Evan Mobley shows no signs of slowing down, 40 games into his first NBA season.

Mobley is the current Rookie of the Year favorite, averaging 15 points and 8 rebounds per game for the surprising Cavs.

“I like the position we’re in as a team,” Mobley said after practice Tuesday. “I’m feeling good.”

Here are 60 seconds of Evan Mobley being an alien pic.twitter.com/aKrSdXswIv — Tony Pesta (@Tony_Pesta) January 8, 2022

The Cavs are 29-19, fifth place in the East, after 3 straight trips to the lottery.

Cleveland hosts the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday.

