Changes coming to historic Old Brooklyn corner

The Old Brooklyn Community Development Corporation is announcing the next stops in the transformation of Pearl and Memphis
Old Brooklyn
Old Brooklyn(WOIO)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The corner of Pearl Road and Memphis Avenue in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood is looking to get a face lift. For the last eight years, the corner which welcomes people to the Old Brooklyn area, has sat vacant.

On Tuesday, the future of the site will start to become clear. It was purchased by the Old Brooklyn Community Development Corporation in 2020 with the hopes of making it a point of pride for the community.

A whole timeline on the project can be found at the link here.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

