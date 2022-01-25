Cleveland apartment building without heat for nearly 2 months as temps drop into single digits

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With temperatures expected to drop dangerously low this week, some residents at a Cleveland apartment building are demanding action after they said they’ve been without heat for nearly two months.

One woman told 19 News she’s been without heat since Dec. 3.

“I’ve been calling and calling with no response,” said Chimene Anderson. “I use the oven to try to warm it up in here but that doesn’t help. What are we to do?”

We're getting to work tonight! Another building without heat as temperatures are set to dip into the teens... even single digits. pic.twitter.com/8BVGbPzG0C — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) January 25, 2022

She and a group of neighbors at The Residences at Shaker Square, located in the 12000 block of Shaker Blvd., reached out to 19 News for help.

“Our rights have been violated. But nobody says anything... we’re saying something now and we’re not going to stand for it,” said Tony Dial.

He identified himself as a former City of Cleveland employee and told 19 News he wants city officials to apply more pressure on landlords to take better care of their buildings.

In September of 2020, a separate group of tenants complained that their laundry facilities were out of order at the same Shaker Blvd. building.

That problem was eventually fixed after the 19 Troubleshooters took their concerns to the management team at Westlake-based Banyan Living, LLC.

Now, the building has new owners and a new management team.

According to documents provided by residents, Friedman Real Estate took over the building this month.

A gentleman wearing Friedman attire was spotted on the third floor of the building and was identified by neighbors as an office worker.

“At this particular time we’re just waiting on the manufacturer to bring the pump to us so we can get it put on,” he told 19 News. “We are providing space heaters and doing everything we can at this time.”

The man then directed us to contact the corporate office, which appears to be located in Michigan.

A phone call to the number listed on the documents provided by residents was not answered; we’re still awaiting a response by email.

“This can’t go on,” Dial said, before referring to a recent tragedy in the Bronx, New York, where 17 people were killed in an apartment fire that was blamed on a space heater. “What do we have to do? Wait until a disaster happens like in New York City?”

