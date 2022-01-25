Cleveland’s Ukrainian community concerned by possible Russian invasion of Ukraine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While the possible Russian invasion of Ukraine is news a world away for some in Cleveland, it hits close to home for others like Andrew Fedynsky.

“There’s a great deal of apprehension, there’s prayer,” said Fedynsky. “Friday, St. Josephat Cathedral in Parma had a liturgy... for the good intentions for Ukraine.”

Fedynsky has been the director of the Ukrainian Museum-Archives in Tremont for 30 years.

He says news of a possible invasion is unsettling for Ukrainians all over the world, especially for those like him who still have family in the country.

“Ukrainians don’t want to see their young men and women who are inevitably going to have to fight and inevitably some of them will be casualties and fatalities,” Fedynsky added. “We don’t want that.”

Fedynsky and other Ukrainians who live in Northeast Ohio are also taking action to help their homeland.

They have been contacting U.S. lawmakers and encouraging them to support Ukraine in any way possible.

“We have a conference call tomorrow with Senator Sherrod Brown’s staff on the same issues and incidentally Rob Portman is the chair of the senate caucus on Ukraine and Sherrod Brown is the vice-chair,” said Fedynsky.

Fedynsky does have a message for those currently living in Ukraine.

“Stand firm, stand firm and let people know how important Ukraine is to America,” said Fedynsky.

