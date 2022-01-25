2 Strong 4 Bullies
Distracted driving is the worst in this Northeast Ohio county

By Sara Goldenberg
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:06 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Distracted driving is on the rise in Ohio, and 19 Investigates found it happened the most last year in Cuyahoga County.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol data, the highest number of violations are in our area.

“We’ve seen people applying makeup, reading newspapers. It just, it really just runs a wide range of activities that folks, you know, shouldn’t be doing while driving a car,” said Sgt. Santiago, of the OSHP.

According to the data, troopers wrote nearly 11,700 tickets for distracted driving last year.

That’s over 2,000 more than they wrote in 2020.

Cuyahoga County had the highest number of violations.

“We all know that folks, you know, around this area are hard working. You know, and you know, we have a lot on our plates. And at times, we allow that to distract us and we shouldn’t, especially when we’re behind the wheel of a vehicle,” Santiago said.

In the last year, there were 1,040 distraction-related crashes in Cuyahoga County.

And it’s likely that number is even higher.

Santiago said these types of crashes are often under reported, since not every driver admits to being distracted.

19 Investigates found the majority of distracted drivers are teens and young adults.

Forty percent of violators are between the ages of 15 and 24.

“There’s a lot of distractions by young folks that don’t have driving experience which makes it all the more dangerous,” Sgt. Santiago said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

