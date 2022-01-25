2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Is there an end to the pandemic? A MetroHealth doctor discusses

By Dan DeRoos
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -It has been more than two years since the first lab confirmed case of COVID-19 was found in the United States and there does not appear to be an end in sight.

A sample taken on Jan. 18, 2020 in Washington state, then confirmed in a lab on Jan. 20 according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), was the very first ever U.S. case.

Since Omicron becoming the new dominate variant in Ohio in the last weeks of December, numbers have already peaked in Northeast Ohio and are rapidly falling.

This is causing some, like Dr. Brook Watts, Chief Medical Officer of Community and Public Health from MetroHealth in Cleveland, to be asked, ‘will the pandemic ever end, or is this the new normal?’

“First and foremost pandemics always end. History tells us that.” Watts said in a recent tweet by the hospital system. “For example the flu pandemic of 1918 is very well documented. And of course there have been many other pandemics over the course of history.”

The question that is harder to answer according to Watts is when.

Dr. Watts took time to have this conversation with Cleveland 19 on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
Tamara McLoyd
Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer

Latest News

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose
Ohio Secretary of State LaRose tests positive for COVID-19
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 9,774 new COVID-19 cases
An Ohio National Guardsman directs cars on a snowy end to the mass testing at the W.O. Walker...
Mass COVID testing site in Cleveland now closed for business
FILE
Ohio surpasses 2.5M COVID-19 cases reported since start of pandemic