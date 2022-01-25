Is there an end to the pandemic? A MetroHealth doctor discusses

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -It has been more than two years since the first lab confirmed case of COVID-19 was found in the United States and there does not appear to be an end in sight.

A sample taken on Jan. 18, 2020 in Washington state, then confirmed in a lab on Jan. 20 according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), was the very first ever U.S. case.

Since Omicron becoming the new dominate variant in Ohio in the last weeks of December, numbers have already peaked in Northeast Ohio and are rapidly falling.

This is causing some, like Dr. Brook Watts, Chief Medical Officer of Community and Public Health from MetroHealth in Cleveland, to be asked, ‘will the pandemic ever end, or is this the new normal?’

“First and foremost pandemics always end. History tells us that.” Watts said in a recent tweet by the hospital system. “For example the flu pandemic of 1918 is very well documented. And of course there have been many other pandemics over the course of history.”

Is living with COVID-19 our new normal? Brook Watts, MD – Chief Medical Officer, Community & Public Health – offers this gentle reminder: Pandemics always end. pic.twitter.com/q2GEl7JPll — MetroHealth (@metrohealthCLE) January 18, 2022

The question that is harder to answer according to Watts is when.

Dr. Watts took time to have this conversation with Cleveland 19 on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.