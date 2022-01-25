2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘I’ve never seen a plow truck throw that much snow’: Video shows cars that were struck by plow debris in Erie County

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:49 PM EST
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Newly-released dash camera video shows a state highway trooper respond to the Ohio Turnpike on Sunday after dozens of vehicles were struck by debris from a plow truck in Erie County.

Approximately 40 vehicles were damaged on Sunday afternoon by the plow truck as it was clearing snow and ice from the westbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike in Erie County, according to the Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission.

“I’ve never seen a plow truck throw that much snow across the whole highway,” one stranded motorist told the OSHP trooper.

The debris that was sprayed across the Ohio Turnpike resulted in at least 12 injuries, officials said. All of the injuries are not life-threatening.

According to officials, the 54-year-old Berea man who was operating the plow truck at the time is cooperating with the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigation.

