Large balloon releases banned in Cleveland under newly-approved council legislation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland City Council approved legislation during Monday’s meeting that prohibits large balloon releases into the atmosphere.

No more than 10 balloons are permitted to be released into the air under the legislation.

Mylar and latex balloons are especially dangerous to the environment and community, according to the city council’s ordinance. The particular balloons can take up to four years to biodegrade, could cause power outages if contact is made with electrical lines, and may be harmful to wildlife if ingested or if the strings lead to entanglement.

Approximately 18,000 pieces of Mylar or latex balloons were collected during the Great Lakes cleanups between 2016 and 2018, according to the council.

Alternatives to releasing balloons include blowing bubbles, spreading wildflower seed bombs, planting trees or flowers, and waving flags, council members suggested.

