Medina firefighters rescue driver after semi goes off highway into embankment(Medina Fire Department)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Medina Fire rescued a driver trapped in his semi-truck that had gone off the road and crashed at the bottom of the embankment, the department confirmed.

Crews from Medina responded to I-71 north at the 216 mile-marker for the crash on Jan. 23.

The driver was trapped inside because his door was jammed from the crash, according to Medina Fire.

Medina Fire said the heavy snow and steep slope of the terrain made it difficult to access the driver, so firefighters set up a low-angle rope rescue system to help get personnel and equipment down about 50 feet to the bottom.

Firefighters were able to open the stuck door by using hydraulic spreaders to extricate the driver who was taken to the hospital for injuries he suffered in the crash, according to Medina Fire.

As first responders worked to free the driver, other crews deployed absorbent booms in the creek below the truck to contain the diesel fuel leaking from a fuel tank damaged in the crash, Medina Fire said.

Medina Fire thanked Medina LST, Montville Township Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the Ohio EPA for assisting on scene.

The following photo of the crash was shared by Medina Fire:

Medina firefighters rescue driver after semi goes off highway into embankment(Medina Fire Department)

