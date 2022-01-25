Northeast Ohio Weather: Very cold pattern with lake effect snow in the area through tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Arctic air mass is back in place today and tomorrow. High temperatures today only around 20 degrees. It’ll be a mix of sun and clouds today. Lake effect snow bands will continue to develop along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland. You can easily pick up at least a few inches of snow if persistent squalls establish themselves. The prevailing steering wind will be out of the west so the best risk of this is east of Cleveland. You have to keep the threat of lake effect snow in play through tonight and tomorrow as long as the wind is off of the lake. Ice coverage continues to expand on Lake Erie so we will see if this has any effect on the number of lake snow bands set up. Temperatures tonight dip into the single digits for many. A frigid day tomorrow as high temperatures won’t make it out of the teens.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.