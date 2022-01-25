Ohio lawmaker believes he was targeted by protestors outside his home

HUDSON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio state representative said he believes he was targeted during a protest outside his home.

State Representative Casey Weinstein, a Democrat representing the 37th district in Hudson, said he was shocked to see the over two dozen protestors at the edge of his driveway Sunday afternoon.

“They were there to protest me,” said Weinstein.

He told 19 News he did not know why the protestors were at his home nor what they were protesting, only that they were taking pictures and waving various flags, including American flags, ones with the phrase “Don’t Tread On Me,” and others with words “Stand tor the Flag, Kneel for the Cross” written on them.

Weinstein, who is Jewish, said he called the police and did not engage with the crowd but said a neighbor spoke with the group and was told the protestors wanted Weinstein to “do better” when it came to veterans.

“There was no issue that they particularly mentioned other than being veterans,” he said.

Weinstein, an Air Force veteran, said he’s a big supporter of rights for the military and believes the gathering was an act of intimidation.

“I truly don’t know, which makes me think it’s not about issues; it’s just about that show of force,” he said.

Hudson police said the protestors didn’t break any laws, were not on Weinstein’s property, and that no arrests were made.

Meanwhile, Weinstein said he is willing to meet with the group, just not as his home.

