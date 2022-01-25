Ohio Secretary of State LaRose tests positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the office of Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, the secretary has tested positive for COVID-19.

A press release stated on Sunday evening, LaRose began experiencing very minor symptoms associated with Covid-19. On Monday morning, he tested positive via rapid test.

People who were in close contact with Secretary LaRose have been informed. LaRose, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, has postponed all public events scheduled for this week.

“Fortunately, I feel fine,” said LaRose. “I even went on a 6.5 mile run on Sunday evening, but after continuing to experience some very mild symptoms, I figured it was best to take a test and be sure.”

