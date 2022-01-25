2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio Secretary of State LaRose tests positive for COVID-19

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose(Frank LaRose Twitter account)
By Brian Koster
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the office of Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, the secretary has tested positive for COVID-19.

A press release stated on Sunday evening, LaRose began experiencing very minor symptoms associated with Covid-19. On Monday morning, he tested positive via rapid test.

People who were in close contact with Secretary LaRose have been informed. LaRose, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, has postponed all public events scheduled for this week.

“Fortunately, I feel fine,” said LaRose. “I even went on a 6.5 mile run on Sunday evening, but after continuing to experience some very mild symptoms, I figured it was best to take a test and be sure.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer's arrest
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer's arrest
Tamara McLoyd
Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer

Cleveland apartment building without heat for nearly 2 months as temps drop into single digits
Cleveland apartment building without heat for nearly 2 months as temps drop into single digits
Medina firefighters rescue driver after semi goes off highway into embankment
Ohio lawmaker believes he was targeted by protestors outside his home
Ohio lawmaker believes he was targeted by protestors outside his home