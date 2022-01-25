Cleveland Cavs guard Collin Sexton discusses NBA All-Star Weekend, recovery from knee injury

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton has been spending the majority of his time in Atlanta this season. The guard has been focusing on rehab and recovery after suffering a season-ending injury on November 7 in a 126-109 victory over the New York Knicks.

“It’s been going good,” Sexton explained in a Zoom interview on Tuesday. “Just staying patient.”

Ironically, Sexton was on the bench Monday when the Cavaliers hosted the Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said having Sexton on the sideline helps bring energy to the team.”

“It’s a huge lift to have him back with us,” Bickerstaff added.

The guard got a front-row seat to a surprising Cavs team that continues to defy the odds. The team is dealing with the loss of not only Sexton but Ricky Rubio as well. Rubio tore his ACL and will miss the remainder of the season. However, the guard thinks the past has transformed the team into what they are now.

“We’ve been through a lot of ups and downs and at the end of the day, we just got tired of losing,” Sexton explained. “This year I just feel there’s been a change of culture and a change of mindset.”

The Cavaliers have brought new excitement to the city and perfect timing given the NBA All-Star Weekend will take place in Cleveland from Feb. 18-20. Sexton will be partnered with Mountain Dew to promote their “Rep the Land” pin series. The three pins include unique designs highlighting Cleveland’s basketball culture. The three pins consist of: The Land, The Cavs, and the NBA All-Star Game.

“Just the fact that the Cleveland fans are going to show All-Star Weekend were here- that’s something we take pride in,” Sexton said. “We have some of the best fans in the country, at the end of the day, we have football and basketball through the ups and downs...you can tell Cleveland fans are here to stay.”

Sexton advertised that Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen should make the cut for the All-Star Game rosters based on their impact this season, so far.

“Garland has been leading us, you can tell each and every night he’s doing what’s needed,” Sexton said. “As well as Jarrett Allen, he’s huge. He’s been showing what he can bring to the team.”

The present is an exciting time for the Cavaliers and the future is bright. However, the future could look different for Sexton who is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason.

“At the end of the day, I just want to come back 100 percent on the court and I know here in Cleveland I want to bring that toughness, bring that grit and energy that they deserve.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.