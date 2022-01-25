2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Toledo mom pleads guilty in death of baby at Lake County hotel

Kaycie Eckhoff, 23, admitted to leaving the 6-month-old alone in a bathtub.
Kaycie Eckhoff, 23, of Toledo, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges in connection with the Feb....
Kaycie Eckhoff, 23, of Toledo, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges in connection with the Feb. 2021 death of her 6-month-old son at a hotel in Mentor, Ohio.(Lake County Court of Common Pleas)
By Misty Stiver
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Toledo woman has admitted to causing the death of her infant son after leaving the baby alone in a bathtub at a Lake County hotel.

Kaycie Eckhoff, 23, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of reckless homicide and child endangering, both felonies of the third degree.

One count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, was dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Records show Mentor Police were called to a room at Suburban Extended Stay on Reynolds Road on Feb. 15, 2021 for a possible drowning in a bathtub.

6-month-old Lelind Ireland was taken to Lake West Hospital. He died the next day.

According to the Lake County Coroner’s Office, the baby’s cause of death was of “asphyxia by drowning.”

At Tuesday’s change of plea hearing, Eckhoff admitted to leaving her son in a filled bathtub “without proper supervision”.

Both Eckhoff and the baby’s father, 25-year-old Devon Ireland of Toledo, were indicted by a grand jury last August.

Court records show Ireland pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, and child endangering charges in connection with the baby’s death.

He is currently out of jail on $20,000 bond while awaiting trial, which has been continued until April.

Sentencing for Eckhoff has been scheduled for March 17, but there is a chance she may not spend any time behind bars.

While Eckhoff faces up to six years in prison, the court says she is also eligible for community control sanctions.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
Tamara McLoyd
Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer

Latest News

Collin Sexton Interview ahead of All-Star Weekend
One-on-One with Collin Sexton
Evan Mobley
Evan Mobley
FILE
Ohio’s COVID-19 case count underreported on Tuesday due to lab reporting error
19 News PM livestreaming events Elemental 1