SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid Police asked the community to help find 15-year-old Anaiya Smith after she went missing.

Police said on Jan. 25 that she ran away.

Call South Euclid Police at 216-381-1234 if you see her or know where she may be.

Anaiya Smith (South Euclid Police)

