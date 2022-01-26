2nd teen suspect arrested for deadly shooting of 51-year-old man in Canton

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals said a second teenage boy is in custody for a deadly Jan. 8 shooting in Canton.

The 17-year-old suspect was arrested early Tuesday morning in connection to the fatal shooting of 51-year-old Terell Lipkins.

According to the U.S. Marshals, the 17-year-old and another 16-year-old boy fired gunshots outside of a Gilbert Circle NE apartment complex, striking Lipkins in the chest and leg.

Lipkins was taken to a Canton-area hospital where he was eventually pronounced dead from the gunshot wounds.

Warrants were quickly issued for the two teenagers.

The 16-year-old was eventually located at a home on Thurston Avenue in Akron. The 17-year-old was found on Tuesday at a home in Massillon. He was arrested without incident.

“Although they are teenagers, these two were wanted for the most violent of crimes, with one of the suspects wanted for a shooting only weeks before the homicide,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said after Tuesday’s arrest. “Canton and the surrounding cities are safer now that these two suspects are locked away from the community.”

The two teenaged suspects are not being named by 19 News at this time because of their ages.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.