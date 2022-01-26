Akron police get $2M grant renewal for their Sexual Assault Kit Initiative

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department received the city council’s approval for a $2 million renewal grant for their program designed to identify and arrest sexual assault offenders.

The department’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) Unit is a grant-funded collaboration with the Summit County Prosecutors Office, Ohio BCI, Victim Assistance Program and the Rape Crisis Center.

The unit began investigating and prosecuting offenders tied to cold case sexual assaults in February, 2019.

The program received a $150,000 grant in 2020 to continue advanced DNA testing and research to identify cold case sexual assault suspects.

Genetic genealogy testing takes a DNA profile from a sexual assault kit and compares it to genealogy databases to find either a potential matching profile or family relation.

As of January 1, 2022, the SAKI Unit has investigated and closed 24 cases via arrest, and brought 55 charges of 15 suspects, nine of whom were serial offenders, according to officials.

“We are both excited and fortunate to receive this grant that will allow us to further the necessary work of bringing offenders to justice and providing a sense of closure for survivors of sexual assault,” said Akron Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Michael Miller.

Survivors of sexual assault who live in the Summit County area can contact SAKI investigators at 330-375-2228 to request a case review.

They can also contact the county’s Victim Assistance Program at 330-376-0040 or the Rape Crisis Center at 330-434-7273 for services and support.

