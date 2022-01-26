Brunswick police: Posts about people handing out masks tainted with chemicals ‘part of hoax messaging’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Social media posts about people going door-to-door to hand out free masks that are actually “doused with chemicals” are part of a nationwide hoax, the Brunswick Police Department said.

According to police in Brunswick, there have been no reports of this specific trend reported locally to the department or elsewhere in Ohio to the Statewide Analysis Unit.

The unsubstantiated social media claims described people giving out the masks for free as part of a door-to-door “initiative from local government,” but they are actually tainted in an attempt to render the resident unconscious and rob them.

The police department emphasized:

“Again, the Brunswick Police has received NO reports of this actually happening in Brunswick or in Ohio and we are simply sharing this information so you may maintain your situational awareness during these challenging times.”

The Statewide Analysis Unit has made local law enforcement aware of messaging said to be coming from law enforcement... Posted by Brunswick Ohio Police on Monday, January 24, 2022

