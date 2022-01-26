2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland catalytic converter thief caught on camera

Cleveland catalytic converter thief caught on camera
Cleveland catalytic converter thief caught on camera(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirmed a catalytic converter thief was caught on camera, and detectives need the community’s help identifying him.

The theft happened in the parking lot of Hatzel & Buehler Electrical at 4601 Hinckley Industrial Pkwy. on Jan. 23, according to police.

Police said an unknown male driving a white sedan, possibly a Hyundai Sonata, pulled into the lot and cut two catalytic convertors off of a work truck.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 if you recognize this suspect, the car, or have any other information on this crime.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
Tamara McLoyd
Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer

Latest News

Trader Joe’s to open Mentor location on Feb. 4 (Source: Trader Joe's)
Trader Joe’s to open Mentor location on Feb. 4
Window breaker suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side
Window breaker suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side
19 News
‘I’ve never seen a plow truck throw that much snow’: Video shows cars that were struck by plow debris in Erie County
Community still haunted by murder of 2 Parma school teachers 101 years ago
Community still haunted by murder of 2 Parma school teachers 101 years ago(part3)