Cleveland catalytic converter thief caught on camera

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirmed a catalytic converter thief was caught on camera, and detectives need the community’s help identifying him.

The theft happened in the parking lot of Hatzel & Buehler Electrical at 4601 Hinckley Industrial Pkwy. on Jan. 23, according to police.

Police said an unknown male driving a white sedan, possibly a Hyundai Sonata, pulled into the lot and cut two catalytic convertors off of a work truck.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 if you recognize this suspect, the car, or have any other information on this crime.

