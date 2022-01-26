2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Clinic president delivers annual ‘State of the Clinic’ address

U.S. Air Force arrives at the Clinic
U.S. Air Force arrives at the Clinic((Source: Cleveland Clinic))
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The president and CEO of the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Tom Mihaljevic, is set to present the “State of the Clinic” address on Wednesday morning.

The annual remarks will premier at 7 a.m.

Dr. Mihaljevic’s most recent address comes approximately two years since COVID-19′s impacts were beginning to be felt across Ohio and the United States.

In recent weeks, the Cleveland Clinic was assisted by members of the Ohio National Guard, and now, personnel from the U.S. Air Force as the COVID-19 omicron variant surged across the Northeast portion of the state.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
Tamara McLoyd
Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer

Latest News

School bus stop in Cleveland
Cleveland mom upset after school bus driver turns away daughter because of her mask
FILE
Ohio’s COVID-19 case count underreported on Tuesday due to lab reporting error
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 9,774 new COVID-19 cases
An Ohio National Guardsman directs cars on a snowy end to the mass testing at the W.O. Walker...
Mass COVID testing site in Cleveland now closed for business