Cleveland Clinic president delivers annual ‘State of the Clinic’ address

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The president and CEO of the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Tom Mihaljevic, is set to present the “State of the Clinic” address on Wednesday morning.

The annual remarks will premier at 7 a.m.

Dr. Mihaljevic’s most recent address comes approximately two years since COVID-19′s impacts were beginning to be felt across Ohio and the United States.

In recent weeks, the Cleveland Clinic was assisted by members of the Ohio National Guard, and now, personnel from the U.S. Air Force as the COVID-19 omicron variant surged across the Northeast portion of the state.

