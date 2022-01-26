Community still haunted by murder of 2 Parma school teachers 101 years ago

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Parma high school principal and teacher were brutally beaten to death on their way home from school. The grisly murder happened more than a century ago, and sadly for the two young women, detectives never closed the case.

In 1921, Parma was just a township, with a population of only a couple thousand – it was mostly farmland, but after this murder, the tiny northeast Ohio town made national headlines.

“It’s hard to imagine, obviously, even today’s day and age, let alone 100 years ago, because obviously there was, you know, Parma was much less populated, and it’s just hard to believe that it went unsolved without any witnesses,” said Lieutenant Daniel Ciryak with the Parma Police Department.

Coming up tonight on @cleveland19news at 4, 6, 10 & 11 - I'm investigating the murder of two Parma school teachers. The brutal crimes were committed more than a century ago, and the case is still cold. pic.twitter.com/se5ML5TbrQ — Kelly Kennedy (@KellyEKennedyTV) January 25, 2022

“It just was a sad story,” said Jane Ann Turzillo, a local true crime author. “I just felt so bad for the women.”

February 17, 1921, was a day that likely haunted three young Parma kids for the rest of their lives. It was a little before 8:30 in the morning, and a 14-year-old boy, his 16-year-old sister, and a 6-year-old boy were walking to school. It was cold, and the road was icy and muddy. They were headed down Bean Road, now Ridgewood Drive.

“They didn’t know what it was,” explained Turzillo. “They thought it was just a bunch of clothes laying there, and because they were kids, they ran up to see what it was.”

Jane Anne Turzillo is a true-crime author. She studied the case and wrote a book about it called ‘Unsolved Murders and Disappearance in Northeast Ohio.’

“There were no homes along there,” said Turzillo. “There were apple orchards along the side and the way that I had it pictured was there was like a road, and then the apple orchards were kind of up to the side, and there was a fence.”

The kids spotted something in the middle of the road. Their curiosity got the best of them, but when they got closer, they screamed in horror. It was the bodies of their two beloved teachers, 38-year-old Louise Wolfe and 24-year-old Mabel Foote. The three kids ran to the school, where they found their peers waiting outside in the cold. The teachers were typically never late.

“The teachers would come to school before the kids, and they would turn the heat on and get the lights on and get the place warmed up so that by the time that the kids got there, they came into a warm school,” explained Turzillo.

But the two teachers never made it. The Parma police chief at the time was Frank Smith. It was the most gruesome crime ever committed in Parma’s history.

“Because it was so small, the police department was small and didn’t have detectives and, you know, like that the police chief, Frank Smith was quite a bright man and so what they did was they went to Cleveland to bring in detectives, and of course, the sheriff’s department helped, but I’m not sure why it went,” said Turzillo. “I think it was just such a, you know, a horrific, horrific murder.”

Both women were beaten so badly they were practically unrecognizable. Their skulls were bashed in; their clothing was torn to shreds, and close by, a bloody fence that had brunette and blonde hair wrapped around the end of it. Police believed it was the murder weapon.

“They just pretty much had to police by the seat of their pants,” said Turzillo.

School typically got out at 3:30 in the afternoon, but through their investigation, police learned the women typically stayed late to grade papers and clean the classrooms. The teachers usually left around 5 PM to catch a 5:30 streetcar. A man who lived across the street from the high school told detectives he saw the teachers leave the school at five on Tuesday evening, but no one reported seeing them again until students discovered their bodies the next morning.

“Mabel lived with her family,” said Turzillo. “She had some brothers, and she used to like to go stay with her cousin quite a bit, and she would carry an overnight case if she was going to go to her to spend the night with her cousin, and they found that at the scene, so she must have been going to do that and when she didn’t come home that night, her family didn’t worry, because they thought she was at her cousin’s.”

Mabel Foote had recently graduated from Baldwin Wallace in Berea. It was her first year of teaching. Louise Wolfe had taught for two years before she became the principal of the school. She wasn’t married and lived with another woman.

“Louise was older,” said Turzillo. “She’d had a much harder life. She and her brother had been orphaned at an early age, and they were shunted from family member to family member, and I think they, they wound up in, you know, in someone else’s family. But she, you know, she kind of forged ahead and got her degree and, you know, and then became the principal.”

When it came to a motive, police were stumped. The women weren’t robbed. They still had all their jewelry on. One woman was even wearing a diamond ring.

“Just the fact that it was so brutal, the area where it occurred, there are no witnesses, there was no houses around, and there was no indication that it was a robbery,” explained Lieutenant Ciryak. “So, it seemed like it was something personal.”

The women also were not sexually assaulted, which Lieutenant Ciryak said was unusual.

“Well, just because it leaves you wondering, why would they do it?” Ciryak said. “What was the motive behind it? Because typically, it’s you know, there’s it could be a robbery gone wrong, where they were trying to, you know, steal their purses or, you know, get some money, or where they were trying to, you know, they’re after sexual gratification and, you know, so it just leaves you wondering, why would they just kill two people to kill two people?”

Police believed both women fought their attacker until the end and did everything they could to protect each other.

“One of them was carrying an umbrella, and the tip of the Umbrella was broken. So, they think that she had used it as a weapon,” explained Turzillo. “They said that they thought the fight took about 600 feet because they could tell by the footprints and that the two women fought together and they thought that Mabel had tried to get to her, her overnight case because it was open, and piece of clothing was had blood on it. So, they think that maybe she tried to wipe, you know, white blood out of her eyes or something.”

Mabel Foote’s watch had stopped working at 5:15 PM, leading detectives to think that that’s when the attack started. Police found deep footprints in the mud that showed the murderer’s desperate escape from the scene into the woods. Chief smith brought police dogs to track the killer but had no luck. The murder scene wasn’t really near any houses. Before long, nearly every man in the town began to search for the teacher’s killer, likely destroying any evidence that might have been left at the crime scene. Ciryak says it’s something that never would have happened today.

“I understand that there was a posse of like, 200 farmers that went out looking for these guys,” Ciryak said. “Absolutely problematic because in many of the articles I read, noted that there were footprints, you know, found at the scene where they could, you know, do a casting of those they use like a dental stone casting where they could basically, you know, find exactly, you could figure out the shoe size, you can figure out probably the brand of shoe today, none of that was available back then, but you’ve got I believe it was 200 people that ended up searching for these, you know, individuals that were allegedly responsible, but them actually going through the crime scene itself. I’m guessing that’s where they all would have started and, at some point, exhausted the trail where they couldn’t find anything any further.”

Before long, the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office joined the investigation led by then-sheriff Charles Stannard. Cleveland police also got involved, but by the time they made it to the crime scene, any evidence had been destroyed by the search party. Police were so desperate they started going door to door, fingerprinting every man in town.

“Obviously, nothing that would happen today but again, you know, I didn’t know what the population of you know, Parma was at the time, or how many houses but it didn’t sound like there was you know, that many houses in the area,” Ciryak said. “So obviously, at that time, it would have been much easier.”

Lieutenant Ciryak believes if the crime had happened today, Parma police would have been able to solve it.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Ciryak said. “I think, you know, just because, you know, with all the cameras, I mean, there’s the ring doorbell cameras, the surveillance cameras, the license plate readers, there’s just so many different things that are available today that weren’t available 100 years ago. I understand that there was some sort of skin underneath the fingernails of one of the victims; obviously, that would be sent off for analysis and what today is so simple, just wasn’t around 100 years ago, where they could have sent that off and probably got a match, or now where they go through the family DNA to, you know, break it down to different members, where they can, you know, kind of isolate individuals based on that alone.”

The earliest case Parma police have records for only dates back to 1985. 19 News is told today they keep murder case files forever, but what happened to the evidence in this case?

“I don’t know what the retention schedule was,” explained Lieutenant Ciryak. “Even if they had one. I don’t know how many years they kept it before they ended up getting rid of it.”

Ciryak says he has no idea where the 100-year-old case files are or why they were thrown out. 19 news reached out to Parma police, Parma Heights police, Cleveland police, and the Cuyahoga County sheriff’s office, but the case files were nowhere to be found.

Lieutenant Ciryak believes at this point, the chance of this case ever being solved are slim to none.

“All the evidence is gone,” explained Ciryak. “I mean, we can’t even pull police reports on it. We don’t, you know; we don’t have any of the basically all the facts we have are just from old newspaper articles. We don’t have anything here as far as like I said that there was the murder weapon that was used. They could have gotten DNA trace evidence off of that. We don’t have the murder weapon; we don’t have any photos from the crime scene; we don’t have police reports evidence; there’s so many things that we don’t have. Plus, the likelihood of anybody being alive is pretty nonexistent because you’ve figured they’d have to be at least 120 years old at this point.”

Just because the case was never closed doesn’t mean police didn’t have suspects. There were several. The most notable -- a man who sent police a letter claiming to have witnessed the murders, that man was Arthur Ihlenfeld, who police called a quote mental defective. An expert said his fingerprints resembled the ones found on the teacher’s bodies, and some boys in the neighborhood recognized him as a peeping tom.

Detectives took Ihlenfeld to the scene, and he was able to describe it in great detail, but Sheriff Stannard wasn’t convinced. He believed he could’ve just read about the crimes in the newspaper and known that. Psychiatrists agreed with Stannard, telling police Ihlenfed had the brain of a child and therefore was incapable of having committed the murders. He was eventually deemed criminally insane and committed to the Lima State Hospital.

“I would think that they would just because it’s, you know, you don’t see just a random killing without, you know, some sort of motive behind it and some sort of knowledge, you know, so that’s why I think that there was more to it that obviously, we don’t know,” Ciryak said.

Years later, one other man confessed to the crime: Fred Goetling. He had a criminal record dating back to 1905 and was arrested in 1923 for the ax murder of Harry Keim in Cleveland. He was found to be insane and committed to the lima state hospital. Although Goetling looked good for the teachers’ murders, ultimately, police discovered his confession was false.

Police thought they had another lead when some school children told them they overhead a conversation between the teachers a day before. Apparently, Mabel had met a stranger on bean road the day before the murder. The man asked her where to catch the streetcar, but since there was no description of him, it was another dead end for police.

Other men in town were interrogated, but even with a $10,000 reward, detectives never caught the teacher’s killer.

“When you’ve got a case that is sitting there unsolved, it weighs on you, and you know, it’s just something that’s always in the back of your mind - because you do want to seek justice for that victim or the victim’s family,” Lieutenant Ciryak said. “Because I mean, you want a right or wrong, basically, and it’s just knowing that it’s that there’s something you missed or may have missed and you’ve got to just keep giving forth that effort to go ahead and, you know, seek justice.”

Turzillo has her own theories on who the murderer was. Police said Charles Foote, Mabel’s uncle believed murderers returned to the scene of the crime, so every night, he would search through the woods with his flashlight.

“That was kind of suspicious to me, and they said that he, he was there night after night after night, the uncle, looking to see if whoever it was, came back,” explained Turzillo. “That was, I don’t know, kind of odd to me. The other thing I thought about was Mabel was young and quite pretty. She may have had a secret admirer that had seen her, and, and they were always walking up and down Bean Road, and so it was obvious that the killer did know their habits. Perhaps he was kind of, you know, looking at her from afar, and maybe he kind of worked up his courage to talk to her, and she, you know, rebuffed him. He just wasn’t able to, you know, to take that and he, you know, so those are the things that I thought about, and I also thought about the two, you know, the two men that said that they did it that, you know, gave confessions, but I know that, you know, people give false confessions all the time.”

In 1932, more than 10 years later, the Women’s Civic League of Brooklyn erected a memorial in honor of the teachers. It’s located inside Brookside Park on West 25th Street. Cuyahoga County teachers later added a fountain, and Cleveland teachers added a bench. So even though the teacher’s killer was never brought to justice, their memories still live on in Cleveland.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.