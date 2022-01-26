2 Strong 4 Bullies
COVID-19 patient’s recovery gives ICU nurse hope

By WCCO Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - People in Minneapolis are celebrating a man and his remarkable recovery from COVID-19, especially his intensive care unit nurse.

“I speak for myself, my coworkers, everyone in the medical profession when I say it’s been nothing short of a disaster zone for now two years,” nurse Dawn Lenn said.

She even got a tattoo to remind herself that one day, it will get better.

“It says ‘Here Comes the Sun.’ When somebody was discharged at Bethesda, they played that song, and it just brought tears to our eyes every single time,” Lenn said.

One of the patients who brought tears to her eyes was Walter Byrd.

“It was just so uplifting for the whole staff just to see somebody get out of here and make it,” she said.

His recovery from COVID-19 was not easy.

Byrd got the virus in the fall of 2020 and spent two months on life support.

His homecoming has kept Lenn going, so a reunion via Zoom was planned.

“It’s so good to see him. It’s so good to see him doing well,” she said.

Len says that Byrd’s story makes her “light up” because it is “so uplifting.”

“‘I’m going to be an advocate for you.’ That’s the first thing she told me, and I was like, ‘Wow!’” Byrd said.

The two are now friends who are looking forward to meeting again in person.

“I look forward to seeing him in person and giving him a big hug,” Lenn said.

After a year of recovery, Byrd says he is almost back to feeling like himself again.

Next month, he plans on volunteering at the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

