Elyria family of 6 without heat or running water in apartment for days

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A family shared with 19 News that they’ve been living in deplorable conditions.

Shayla McCloud said she’s fed up.

“This has been going on for years,” she said.

She, her husband and her four kids tell 19 News they haven’t had heat or plumbing at Rosewood Park Apartments since the weekend.

McCloud said these problems aren’t new ones.

Saturday it was the boiling point.

The family called the Elyria Fire department when water started rushing into their home and the ceiling caved in.

McCloud said management has not been forthright on when they’ll fix the problems.

“I have not heard from the owners,” said McCloud.

So she and her family are staying in a local motel because they feel their home isn’t safe.

To be fair, 19 News crews stopped at the leasing office to talk to management, but no one was there.

We also called Rosewood Park but no one answered or called back.

19 News cameras were rolling as a worker entered the apartment Tuesday afternoon.

McCloud said one worker was downright cruel when she asked about when all of this will be resolved.

“She said ‘don’t call me, you can’t call my personal cell.’ I said, ‘me and my family don’t have nowhere to go. It’s cold, we got babies,’ and then she told me, ‘I don’t know what to do,’ then she hung up on me and blocked me,” said McCloud.

19 News will stay on this story until we get results.

