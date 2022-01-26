Euclid dry cleaner offers free services to the unemployed who are seeking job interviews

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Euclid dry cleaning company is doing its part to ensure people are returning back to work.

Jay Dee Cleaners is offering free services to those who are unemployed and need an outfit cleaned ahead of a job interview.

“When times are tough, we will help you look your best,” the Euclid-area company shared on social media.

If anyone out there has an upcoming job interview please stop in...we can help! Posted by Jay Dee Cleaners on Thursday, January 20, 2022

John Sabo, of Jay Dee Cleaners, said anyone dropping off an outfit for an interview can expect to receive it back within two days.

Jay Dee Cleaners located, at 878 E. 222nd Street, is offering a FREE suit or interview outfit cleaning for anyone unemployed and looking for work.

Please call 216-731-7060 with any questions.#thisiseuclid #OurEuclid #cityofeuclid #cityofeuclidohio #euclidchamber #jaydeecleaners pic.twitter.com/AsDKGhu2Xg — City of Euclid, Ohio (@cityofeuclid) January 25, 2022

Jay Dee Cleaners is located at 878 East 222nd Street and Euclid.

