Euclid dry cleaner offers free services to the unemployed who are seeking job interviews
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Euclid dry cleaning company is doing its part to ensure people are returning back to work.
Jay Dee Cleaners is offering free services to those who are unemployed and need an outfit cleaned ahead of a job interview.
“When times are tough, we will help you look your best,” the Euclid-area company shared on social media.
John Sabo, of Jay Dee Cleaners, said anyone dropping off an outfit for an interview can expect to receive it back within two days.
Jay Dee Cleaners is located at 878 East 222nd Street and Euclid.
