Firefighters rescue 1 resident from burning Summit County home

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters rescued a resident trapped in a burning attic early Wednesday morning.

According to Akron firefighters, they were called out to the duplex in the 300 block of Gold Street around 1:30 a.m.

When they arrived on scene, firefighters said flames were seen from the front and right sides of the home.

Firefighters said they were able to bring the fire under control just after 2 a.m.

The resident rescued from the attic is being treated at a local hospital. Their name is not being released.

Three other residents who lived in the duplex are now being helped by the Red Cross.

No firefighters were injured and the cause remains under investigation.

