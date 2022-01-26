2 Strong 4 Bullies
FIRST ALERT DAY: Lake effect snow for some today

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The heart of this arctic blast in place today. A westerly steering wind will continue to drive lake effect snow bands mainly east of Cleveland throughout the day. This is a very powdery snow and will reduce visibility easily. Locally four or more inches of snow in persistent bands. Travel will be impacted in Lake and Ashtabula Counties. The lake effect will wind down towards evening as the wind shifts to the southwest. High temperatures area wide today will be only in the teens. Very cold tonight as temperatures drop to near zero. Clouds will quickly increase again tomorrow in advance of the next arctic front. Not as frigid with afternoon temperatures near 30 degrees. This next front tracks through early Friday. Light snow develops across the area Thursday night. We have light snow in the forecast as well Friday. High temperatures 20 to 25 degrees. Get ready for a frigid first half of the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

