I-90 travel conditions monitored as lake effect snow squalls move through Lake, Ashtabula counties

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation is adjusting the variable speed limits on I-90 as needed in Northeast Ohio as lake effect snow squalls move through the area, particularly in Lake and Ashtabula Counties.

Icy and snowy roads have been detected on stretches of I-90 on Wednesday morning, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Snow squalls are also impacting interstate conditions and visibility. 19 First Alert meteorologist Jeff Tanchak said several inches of lake effect snow could accumulate in places where the squalls persist.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said more than 200 plow trucks were out statewide to help clear snow and ice from the highways and interstates.

