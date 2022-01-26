Massillon woman kills grandma, attacks mom, neighbor, police say

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old woman is behind bars after police said she murdered her grandma, stabbed her mother in the face and assaulted a neighbor.

Massillon police were called out to a home in the 1800 block of Lake Trail St. NE around 3:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a stabbing in progress.

When officers arrived, they found the three victims.

Gloria Dichiara, 78, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the mom and neighbor were treated at the scene by paramedics for non-life-threatening injuries.

Danielle Dichiara, of Massillon, was arrested and charged with aggravated murder, domestic violence and felonious assault.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.