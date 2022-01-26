N.E. Ohio is about to see subzero temperatures, here’s how to handle it

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - North East Ohio is about to see some frigid and dangerously low temperatures over the next few days.

According to the 19 News Weather Team, overnight temperatures will drop to single digits come Thursday morning. Winds will be light out of the south, but some areas could see wind chill values as low as minus 10. Afternoon temperatures will be a bit warmer, back in the upper 20s ahead of our next front.

Experts say that these temperatures can be harmful for anyone outside for extending periods of time. Best practices are to make sure that you are layered up and not spending too long outside.

