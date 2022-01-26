2 Strong 4 Bullies
Nursing home resident found dead outside Richfield senior living facility

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - An elderly nursing home resident died after being found lying in the snow outside the facility early Tuesday morning.

The victim has been identified as Peggy Jirousek,75, of Richfield.

Richfield Police Chief Mike Swanson said Jirousek lived at the Renaissance of Richfield/Bath located in the 3900 block of Everett Road.

A staff member found Jirousek around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday and called 911.

According to Chief Swanson, Jirousek was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the nursing home at 6:15 a.m.

Chief Swanson said the incident remains under investigation at this time.

