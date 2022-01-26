Ohio board to review 9 petitions for potential qualifying conditions for medical marijuana

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio’s State Medical Board and received nine petitions for potential conditions that would qualify someone for medical marijuana.

The conditions include:

Gilbert’s Disease

Anxiety

Degenerative Disk Disease, Chronic pain, PTSD

Bipolar, Anxiety, Depression, Sleep Disorder

Opioid Use Disorder (OUD)

Insomnia

Lupus

Opioid Use Disorder

Autism Spectrum Disorder

Petitions submitted for the same condition will be combined for reviews.

The petitions will be presented during the State Medical Board of Ohio’s Feb. 9 meeting. Committee members would then be tasked with determining if the conditions meet medical marijuana program regulations.

A final decision on whether any new conditions would qualify a patient for medical marijuana use is expected by summer 2022.

