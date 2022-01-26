2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio board to review 9 petitions for potential qualifying conditions for medical marijuana

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio’s State Medical Board and received nine petitions for potential conditions that would qualify someone for medical marijuana.

The conditions include:

  • Gilbert’s Disease
  • Anxiety
  • Degenerative Disk Disease, Chronic pain, PTSD
  • Bipolar, Anxiety, Depression, Sleep Disorder
  • Opioid Use Disorder (OUD)
  • Insomnia
  • Lupus
  • Opioid Use Disorder
  • Autism Spectrum Disorder

Petitions submitted for the same condition will be combined for reviews.

State Medical Board of Ohio: Subject matter expert wanted to review medical marijuana petitions

The petitions will be presented during the State Medical Board of Ohio’s Feb. 9 meeting. Committee members would then be tasked with determining if the conditions meet medical marijuana program regulations.

A final decision on whether any new conditions would qualify a patient for medical marijuana use is expected by summer 2022.

