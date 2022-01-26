Ohio board to review 9 petitions for potential qualifying conditions for medical marijuana
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio’s State Medical Board and received nine petitions for potential conditions that would qualify someone for medical marijuana.
The conditions include:
- Gilbert’s Disease
- Anxiety
- Degenerative Disk Disease, Chronic pain, PTSD
- Bipolar, Anxiety, Depression, Sleep Disorder
- Opioid Use Disorder (OUD)
- Insomnia
- Lupus
- Opioid Use Disorder
- Autism Spectrum Disorder
Petitions submitted for the same condition will be combined for reviews.
The petitions will be presented during the State Medical Board of Ohio’s Feb. 9 meeting. Committee members would then be tasked with determining if the conditions meet medical marijuana program regulations.
A final decision on whether any new conditions would qualify a patient for medical marijuana use is expected by summer 2022.
