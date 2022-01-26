Ohio troopers find $155,000 worth of cocaine in hidden compartment of pickup truck

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hidden or not, the K-9s with the Ohio State Highway Patrol will likely sniff out any illegal contraband in vehicles during traffic stops.

The most recent example occurred in Madison County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, an Illinois man was arrested on felony charges following a Jan. 21 traffic stop on I-70.

Troopers said the driver, identified as 33-year-old Juan Carlos Leon-Rivera, of Chicago, was initially stopped in a 2003 Nissan pickup truck because of a marked lanes violation on the interstate.

Criminal indicators inside the vehicle prompted troopers to call in a drug-sniffing K-9.

During a probable cause search, troopers found 11 pounds of cocaine in an aftermarket hidden compartment in the back wall of the pickup truck.

The drugs are estimated to value around $155,000.

Leon-Rivera was booked at the Tri-County Jail for possession of drugs. He also faces a separate felony charge because it is illegal to modify or alter a vehicle to create a hidden compartment with the intent to conceal controlled substances.

If convicted, Leon-Rivera faces over 12 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

